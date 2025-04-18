IPOH, April 18 — A total of 705 child abuse cases were reported in Perak throughout 2024, the state legislative assembly was told today.

State Women, Family, Social Welfare and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Salbiah Mohamed said the cases involved 306 boys and 399 girls, based on the latest statistics from the Perak State Department of Social Welfare (JKM).

“As of February 28, 2025, 142 cases have already been recorded across the state — an increase compared to 111 cases reported during the same period last year,” she said.

Salbiah was replying to oral questions from Pangkor assemblyman Norhaslinda Zakaria on the number of child abuse cases reported in 2024, during the state assembly sitting at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

She said Kinta district has the highest number of child abuse cases in the state last year with 198 cases, followed by Manjung district at the second place with 151 cases and third in the list was Larut, Matang and Selama district with 138 cases, while the balance is followed by the rest of the districts.

Salbiah said that welfare department has taken proactive approaches to tackle this matter by organising 30 advocacy programmes (Kasih Kanak-Kanak) in schools across the state last year.

She said the programmes were done in collaboration with the Perak Education Department and also saw active participation from state assembly members.

Salbiah said that JKM Perak emphasised its commitment to handling all child abuse reports with utmost seriousness.

“Each district welfare office in the state is staffed with Child Protection Officers appointed under the Child Act 2001, who are responsible for managing and investigating abuse cases.

“Authorities continue to urge the public to report any suspected abuse to ensure swift action and protection for vulnerable children,” she said.

However, Salbiah stressed that tackling child abuse requires a joint effort and not just from the department.

She said cooperation throughout health services, police, education authorities, non-governmental organisations and the public are needed to ensure timely action and protection for children.