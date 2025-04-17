SEPANG, April 17 — Chinese President Xi Jinping departed Malaysia for Cambodia today after concluding a three-day state visit.

The Air China aircraft carrying Xi and his delegation took off from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here at 10.04am.

The First Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial) mounted a guard of honour for Xi in a send-off ceremony at the Bunga Raya Complex.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan bade farewell to the delegation at the airport.

The send-off ceremony was graced by the vibrant beats of traditional Malay, Chinese and Indian drums, performed by the Arjunasukma Academy from Gombak.

Adding to the lively atmosphere were band performances by Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Yu Hua, Kajang; Sekolah Seri Puteri, Cyberjaya; and the Central Band of the Royal Malaysia Police.

A colourful mix of songs was performed, including local tunes like Rasa Sayang and Wau Bulan, Shake It Off, Setia and the traditional Tarian Dabus.

Xi began his visit on Tuesday at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

This visit was Xi's second to Malaysia in 12 years, after the last one in 2013, which saw the two countries upgrade diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Yesterday, Xi was accorded a state welcoming ceremony, followed by an audience and state banquet with Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Negara.

During a bilateral meeting at Seri Perdana Complex yesterday, Anwar and Xi discussed ways to invigorate bilateral cooperation as well as exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders witnessed the exchange of 31 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), agreements, and notes between Malaysia and China. Xi then attended an official dinner hosted by Anwar.

The visit was part of the Chinese President’s three-nation tour of Southeast Asia, which had taken him to Vietnam earlier. It is his first series of state visits this year.

As the current Chair of Asean and the Country Coordinator for Asean-China Dialogue Relations, Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Asean and China through dialogue, mutual trust and people-centred initiatives.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974, and commemorated the 50th anniversary of this milestone last year.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years since 2009.

In 2024, total trade between the two countries was valued at RM484.12 billion, accounting for 16.8 per cent of Malaysia's global trade of RM2.88 trillion. — Bernama