KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Malaysia’s trade minister and second finance minister will go to the United States at the end of this month to discuss the US tariffs imposed on the country, the communications minister said today.

“This is also a result of the consensus reached among Asean countries to jointly address the US tariff issues. We will see the results after they return,” minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the government spokesman, said in a regular press briefing.

South-east Asian countries have been particularly hit hard by US President Donald Trump’s threatened “reciprocal” tariffs, though most duties have been paused until July. Malaysia faces a 24 per cent duty.

Malaysia has ruled out imposing retaliatory tariffs, and the trade minister said last week that embassy staff in Washington were reaching out to US officials about the tariffs.

The government has not said whether it will purchase more US imports as a way to narrow its trade surplus with Washington, unlike some Asian countries. — Reuters