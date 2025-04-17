SINGAPORE, April 17 – A multi-vehicle crash on Singapore’s Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) this morning sent 22 people to hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The Straits Times reported that the accident occurred at about 7.55am on the AYE heading towards the Central Expressway (CTE), before the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit, involving at least two Causeway Link buses, a van, a lorry, and several motorcycles.

Video footage posted on the Both Checkpoint Facebook group showed the scene of the crash, with buses and other vehicles damaged and some people sitting by the roadside as emergency responders attended to the injured.

The SCDF said nine people were taken to the National University Hospital, while 13 others were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Photos and clips circulating online showed the impact of the collision, with wrecked vehicles and traffic congestion along the affected stretch of the expressway.

Causeway Link buses, frequently used by commuters travelling between Singapore and Johor Bahru, were prominently damaged in the incident.

The crash adds to a recent spate of similar accidents on Singapore’s highways, with at least four other chain collisions reported since January.

Just yesterday, an accident involving a taxi, two cars and four trucks resulted in two people being hospitalised.