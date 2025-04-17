KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has launched an investigation against Kwong Wah Yit Poh after the media outlet posted an incomplete illustration of the Jalur Gemilang on its official Facebook page.

The commission said the image, which appeared yesterday, lacked essential features of the national flag and may violate provisions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Act, which deals with the improper use of network facilities or services.

The commission said it viewed the matter seriously and would cooperate fully with the Home Ministry and the Royal Malaysia Police if further investigation was deemed necessary.

“MCMC strictly warns all parties, whether media organisations or the public, not to upload or disseminate content that mocks or portrays the Malaysian flag in an incomplete form,” it said.

It added that it is committed to ensuring digital media usage in Malaysia remains respectful and upholds national symbols, saying that firm action could be taken against any party found to have breached these regulations.

The incident comes in the wake of another news outlet, Sin Chew Daily, publishing a computer-generated Jalur Gemilang without the crescent moon, which led to a rebuke from the King of Malaysia and a show-cause letter from the Home Ministry.