JOHOR BARU, April 16 — A 32-year-old male teacher has been remanded for seven days to assist in investigations into allegedly sending pornographic links to a female colleague at the same school.

Magistrate Nabilah Nizam granted the remand application, which begins today and runs until next Tuesday, following a request by an investigation officer from the Johor Bahru South district police.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 15(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Earlier, the suspect, who was escorted by policemen, appeared at the Magistrate’s Court here wearing a purple lock-up shirt at about 9am.

He was later seen leaving the court compound accompanied by police and other suspects at around 11.30am.

Yesterday, police detained the suspect following a complaint lodged by a female teacher at a secondary school here regarding his alleged inappropriate behaviour.

The victim also claimed to have witnessed the male teacher engaging in intimate behaviour with several female students, in addition to receiving pornographic links.