SEPANG, April 16 — Police have confirmed that they are investigating a viral video involving Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Dengkil students after a police report was lodged over concerns of racial discrimination.

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman today said the video, which has been widely circulated on social media, was linked to students' class assignment for the subject “Contemporary Global and Legal Issues.”

“A report was lodged at 7.24pm on April 15 by a Malay man who viewed the video as racially discriminatory,” Norhizam said in a media statement today.

The video was said to have featured a re-enactment related to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) — a white supremacist group originating in the US — and depicted historical events involving the murder of black individuals by white individuals during the KKK’s rise, as well as the implementation of laws aimed at preventing racial discrimination.

Norhizam added that the police are still investigating the case and urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information that could cause public unrest.

“The public is advised to refrain from making any speculation or sharing false news that may create unease,” he said.