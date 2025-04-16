LAHAD DATU, April 16 — The body of a newborn baby boy was reportedly found wrapped in cloth inside a box at an unnumbered roadside stall in Batu 13, Jalan Jeroco here yesterday.

According to a report in Harian Metro, Lahad Datu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Dzulbaharin Ismail said investigations are underway to identify the main suspect involved in the baby’s disposal.

The infant's body was reportedly discovered by a member of the public around 2pm and the incident was promptly reported to the police.

The body has reportedly been sent to the Lahad Datu Hospital’s Forensics Unit for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing birth and disposing of a body, which carries a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Dzulbaharin urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Mohd Damsa Dahlan at 089-881255 or visit the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.