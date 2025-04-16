IPOH, April 16 — The former National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) deputy director-general (Disaster Preparation and Planning), Zamakhshari Hanipah, has been appointed as the new Ipoh Mayor.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad presented the appointment letter to Zamakhshari today at the Menteri Besar’s Office here.In a Facebook post, Saarani said Zamakhshari’s extensive experience in public administration places him in a strong position to lead the Ipoh City Council towards more efficient and effective governance.

“I am confident that under his leadership, the vision of transforming Ipoh into a smart and sustainable city will be realised in a more holistic and impactful manner.“Wishing you every success in your new role,

Mr. Zamakhshari — may you continue to excel in serving the people of Ipoh with dedication and excellence,” he said.

Among the senior positions Zamakhshari has held are Director-General of the National Solid Waste Management Department, Deputy Director-General (Management) of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) Malaysia, and Director of the National Security Council (MKN) in the states of Terengganu and Selangor.

He has also served as the District Officer of Hulu Perak, Gerik—concurrently holding the role of President of the Gerik District Council — as well as Assistant Director of MKN Perak.