KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — A group of Chinese journalists covering President Xi Jinping’s visit to Malaysia chose nasi kandar for lunch during their stop in the country, with the ensuing video widely shared on TikTok.

One of the journalists, Liang Liang — who goes by the Malay name Husna — said they made the stop with friends in Putrajaya before heading for an interview session with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

@husnaliangliang Semuanya bercakap bahasa dan order hidangan Malaysia! Kumpulan wartawan China yang bercakap Bahasa Melayu dah sampai Putrajaya untuk wawancara dengan PM! Kena hati-hati ketika makan, jangan kotorkan suit haha! #cinacakapMelayu #hidanganMalaysia #nasikandar #HusnaLiang #fyp 原创音乐 - Husna

The video shows the camera panning across the table to several individuals — using Malay names such as Fadi, Rahman and Latifah — as they described in Malay the dishes they had selected.

Their plates were filled with a variety of items, including squid, rendang, fried chicken, and mixed curry gravies, while some also ordered iced syrup drinks, a local favourite.

Husna, a Malay language lecturer at Yunnan Minzu University, jokingly reminded her colleagues to be careful not to stain their suits.

One of the reporters, who previously studied at Universiti Putra Malaysia in 2006, said the meal brought back fond memories.