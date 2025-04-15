KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 – Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has today defended a group of students who were seen wearing Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robes on campus, stating the attire was used as part of a class assignment on legal issues.

Free Malaysia Today reported UiTM saying in a statement that the students’ presentation focused on racial discrimination, which it described as a global issue found in multiple countries.

“The costumes were part of a visual to help provide a better understanding and appreciation of the topic,” UiTM said in its statement.

It also stated that it did not consider the presentation religiously offensive.

When asked for a response, the Ministry of Higher Education has refused to comment on the matter.

UITM Dengkil students doing a KKK parade (allegedly) & everyone watching in amusement rather than stopping them.Great time for our Malaysia@PDRMsia @MOHEOfficial pic.twitter.com/q7nbEAYGET — J M (@YuenA_9) April 14, 2025

The incident occurred at UiTM’s Dengkil campus and drew public attention after a video of the students wearing the robes and holding crucifixes while they paraded on campus went viral online.

UiTM’s response follows widespread criticism on social media over the depiction of KKK imagery, which is widely associated with white supremacist ideology in the United States.

The KKK is notorious for its history of violence, racism, and acts of terror, particularly against African-Americans.

In recent years, Malaysia has seen a subtle but worrying rise in right-wing and ethnonationalist rhetoric, with fringe groups echoing white supremacist views under the guise of defending race, religion, and royal institutions.

Photos of the UiTM Dengkil students wearing the KKK robes as posted on their social media accounts. — Screengrabs from Twitter/@yapxiang

UiTM has previously faced scrutiny over incidents involving racial sensitivity, with civil society groups urging greater emphasis on inclusive education.

Earlier this year, UiTM came under fire over claims that non-Muslim students were required to attend an Islamic religious camp, which the university later denied, citing miscommunication.

In 2024, the university’s students had also launched a black-clad protest against opening a cardiothoracic surgery programme to non-Bumiputera applicants, triggering backlash from health professionals and civil society.

UiTM’s race-based admission policy has repeatedly drawn criticism, with rights groups in 2024 accusing the institution of violating the Federal Constitution’s provisions on equitable access to education.