KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The government has decided to accord a state funeral to former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who died today.

According to the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), the remains will be brought to the National Mosque at 8am for funeral arrangements, with the lying-in-state to take place at the Main Prayer Hall of the mosque from 11am to 1pm.

“The funeral prayer will be performed after the zuhur prayer at the National Mosque, and the burial will follow at the Heroes’ Mausoleum, National Mosque, Kuala Lumpur,” it said in a statement last night.

The statement said that the dress code for male Muslim visitors is a black baju kebangsaan with a plain black samping and a black songkok, while non-Muslim male visitors are required to wear a dark lounge suit.

For female Muslim visitors, the dress code is a dark-coloured baju kurung or kebaya labuh with a white headscarf or shawl, while non-Muslim women are to dress modestly in dark-coloured attire with a white shawl.

“Other appropriate attire may also be worn,” it added.

The statement also said that all buildings within a two-kilometre radius of the National Mosque must fly the Jalur Gemilang at half-mast until the completion of the funeral ceremony.

Abdullah breathed his last at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10pm at the age of 85. — Bernama