TAPAH, April 15 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is intensifying efforts to court young and outstation voters in the run-up to the Ayer Kuning by-election, with party leaders acknowledging that turnout may prove crucial in determining the outcome of the closely watched contest.

Speaking during a walkabout with BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir at Pasar Besar Ayer Kuning today, MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said a key challenge lies in persuading voters, particularly those from the Chinese community living outside the constituency, to return home and cast their ballots on polling day.

“Our election machinery is fully mobilised, but the real task is ensuring our supporters, particularly outstation Chinese voters, make the effort to come back and vote,” said Mah, who is also Perak MCA chairman.

He noted that a substantial portion of these voters are under 40, a demographic that makes up nearly 46 per cent of the electorate and could play a pivotal role in the result.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, the Member of Parliament for Tapah, which includes the Ayer Kuning state seat, echoed Dr Mah’s concerns, emphasising the need to reconnect with Indian voters outside the area.

“Many have only just returned from the festive season, but we are doing all we can to ensure they come back again to vote,” said Saravanan, adding that BN’s appeal lies in its cross-communal unity and grassroots outreach.

In a separate statement, Friends of BN affiliate Parti Cinta Malaysia called on voters, particularly from the non-Malay community, to support BN in ensuring continued stability.

“The progress of Perak depends on mature cooperation between communities and elected representatives who understand the needs of all Malaysians,” said the party’s state chairman, Alvin Phang.

The by-election, triggered by a vacancy in the Ayer Kuning seat, will take place on April 26, with early voting scheduled for April 22.

The three-way contest will feature BN’s Dr Mohamad Yusri, Abd Muhaimin Malek of Perikatan Nasional, and Bawani KS of Parti Sosialis Malaysia.

A total of 31,898 voters are registered in the constituency, with Chinese voters accounting for 22 per cent and Indians making up 14 per cent. Nearly half the electorate is aged between 18 and 39, a voting bloc seen as decisive in a race that could hinge on turnout. — Bernama



