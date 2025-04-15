RAUB, April 15 — Raub MP Chow Yu Hui and activist Wilson Chang have today been released on police bail, after they were arrested yesterday for allegedly obstructing public servants from discharging their duties during a recent enforcement operation at a durian farm in Raub.

The Save Musang King Alliance (Samka) posted on Facebook that Chow and its chairman Chang were released at 11.30am.

“We farmers have actually always been willing to co-operate with the state government and have continuously tried to apply for land leases and cultivation permits since 50 or 60 years ago.

“Even if a consortium intervenes today, as long as the farmers can be treated fairly, we are all willing to sit down and talk about co-operation,” he said in the post.

Chow said both he and Chang have co-operated with the police throughout the investigation.

He however continued to criticise the tree-felling operation by Pahang authorities, saying they have ignored the rights and interests of farmers

Yesterday, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that the two men were arrested at the Raub police headquarters.

They are being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code that handles obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions.

The Pahang state government insisted that the durian trees were on illegally occupied land and were not protected under any court order.

The Court of Appeal and the High Court had previously dismissed the durian farmers’ challenge against the Pahang government’s eviction notices.