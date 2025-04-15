



SEREMBAN, April 15 — A man was injured after being attacked by a group of men, including one wielding a machete, at a shopping centre here yesterday.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said they received a report regarding the incident at 8.15 pm, adding that the 40-year-old victim, who was slashed, sustained injuries to both arms, his back and his right leg and is reported to be in stable condition.

He added that investigations also revealed that a group of men were seen running from the staircase heading downstairs towards the victim, with one of them armed with a machete.

"They attacked the victim, who managed to escape and was rescued by his friend, who witnessed the incident, before sending him to hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Hatta said efforts to track down the suspects are ongoing, adding that police have not ruled out elements of gangsterism and the motive for the attack is believed to be revenge.

"The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code and those with information can contact investigating officer Insp Tharvin at 019-3666048 or the nearest police station,” he said.

The incident, which was recorded in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, has since gone viral on social media. — Bernama