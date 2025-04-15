KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Malaysia’s fifth prime minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, was laid to rest at approximately 2:30 pm today at the National Heroes’ Mausoleum at the National Mosque here.

His casket, draped in the Jalur Gemilang, was carried by eight army personnel from the main prayer hall to the mausoleum following the completion of the funeral prayers.

Statesmen, political leaders, and members of the public followed closely behind as the casket was brought to the entrance of the mausoleum.

Abdullah is the fifth national leader to be interred at the mausoleum. The others buried there are Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, Tun Hussein Onn, and Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba.

Born on November 26, 1939, in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Abdullah served as the Member of Parliament for Kepala Batas from 1978 to 2008.

He was appointed prime minister on October 31, 2003, following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and served until April 3, 2009.

He died at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 7:10pm yesterday. He was 85.