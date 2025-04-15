TAPAH, April 15 — A Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution has been planned to be established in the Ayer Kuning state constituency.

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election Mohamad Yusri Bakir said the effort was previously initiated by the former state assemblyman, the late Ishsam Shahruddin.

Mohamad Yusri, who was a teacher and lecturer, said he would work to realise the matter if given a mandate by voters on April 26.

“This matter is already in the planning, we will work to make this educational institution an important agenda for us to change the quality of life of the community, especially in this area,” he told reporters after visiting the Ayer Kuning market here, today.

Also present were MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan.

Commenting on the progress of his campaign which entered its fourth day today, Mohamad Yusri said he had met voters covering more than 50 per cent of the Ayer Kuning area.

He said the campaign strategy of going to the ground and listening to the problems of the local community had proven effective in reaching out to voters and delivering BN’s message.

“Voters’ support was seen as positive from all races, especially non-Malay voters who were increasingly open to accepting BN’s struggle,” he said.

The Ayer Kuning DUN by-election, which was held following the death of Ishsam from a heart attack on February 22, saw a three-cornered contest between Mohamad Yusri, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.

The Election Commission (EC) set the polling day for the by-election on April 26, while early voting was on April 22. — Bernama