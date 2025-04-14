KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — When Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Malaysia this week, attention will also turn to his official vehicle, the rarely seen and highly exclusive Hongqi N701 limousine.

According to the New Straits Times, the N701 is a heavily armoured state vehicle built by China’s luxury carmaker Hongqi — meaning "Red Flag" — and is used exclusively by the country’s top leaders. It is not available for public purchase.

The limousine has already been spotted in Malaysia, with police sharing a photo of the vehicle as part of preparations for Xi’s state visit.

While official specifications are not available, the vehicle is estimated to be around 5.5 metres long and is widely speculated to run on either a twin-turbocharged V8 or a V12 engine.

Reports suggest it is equipped with military-grade armour, bulletproof glass, and run-flat tyres, offering protection against gunfire, explosions, and even rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attacks.

The cabin is also believed to be airtight and fitted with a high-grade air filtration system to guard against chemical threats, though these details remain unconfirmed.

The N701 first appeared publicly during Xi’s 2022 visit to Hong Kong and has since been seen at several key events.

Xi’s visit marks his first to Malaysia since 2013 and is part of a broader Southeast Asia tour that also includes Vietnam and Cambodia.