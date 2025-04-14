KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The VIP lobby at the National Heart Institute was shrouded in silence following the death of Malaysia’s fifth prime minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi at 7.10 pm today.

Officials, along with staff working for Abdullah were seen at the lobby waiting for the release of his remains.

Also spotted at the lobby were the former prime minister’s friends and acquaintances, while it was learnt that his family members were also in the building.

Abdullah’s remains will be brought to his residence, Bait Badawi, located near Carcosa Seri Negara, and will be taken to the National Mosque before being interred at Heroes’ Mausoleum. — Bernama