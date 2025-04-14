KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng has called for swift police action after a petrol bomb attack in Kepong Baru allegedly linked to a Singapore-based loan shark syndicate.

In a statement today, Lim said a female victim had come forward with a complaint, claiming her previously rented home was targeted in an apparent act of criminal intimidation.

According to Lim, the attacker — who he said is believed to be a local runner for the loan shark — recorded the attack and sent the video to the victim, threatening continued harassment every day if she failed to settle her debt.

“This is not merely a threat — it is a serious crime that endangers public safety and undermines the rule of law,” he said.

Lim said that the victim has lodged a police report and urged authorities to take “swift and decisive action” to apprehend the perpetrator.

“Kuala Lumpur must not become a playground for gangsters or cross-border loan shark syndicates,” he added.