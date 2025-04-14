PETALING JAYA, April 14 — Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung has filed an official appeal with PKR’s election committee after losing the Petaling Jaya division polls to incumbent chief Hee Loy Sian.

In a Facebook post, Lee said the decision to appeal was made after discussions with his team.

“We believe that PKR, as a reformist party, has a fair system, and through this process, we hope all doubts can be clarified to ensure the rights of all party members are protected fairly and justly,” he said.

Lee thanked his supporters and volunteers and said that he had received many calls and messages questioning the transparency of the election process.

He also congratulated Maisarah binti Ismail and Nabil Halimi for winning the division’s Wanita and Youth wing polls.

According to a Malaysiakini report, Hee received 2,900 votes, while Lee secured 2,684 — a difference of 216 votes.