KOTA KINABALU, April 14 — Sabah DAP chief Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe has reportedly denied that his party has been involved in any official negotiations with Barisan Nasional (BN) regarding cooperation in the state’s upcoming election.

According to a report by Free Malaysia Today, Phoong said in a statement that Sabah DAP has not held any formal discussions with other political parties about forming electoral alliances.

“Informal meetings between political figures are common and should not be misconstrued,” he was quoted as saying.

He was seemingly responding to Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s recent claim that a decision for BN to work with Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the state polls had been finalised last year.

Phoong reportedly added that any political partnership must be based on clear policies that benefit Sabah’s development, rather than being driven purely by electoral considerations.

He was also quoted as saying that Sabah PH’s position on potential alliances will be discussed at its upcoming leadership meeting.