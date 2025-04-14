KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has extended his condolences to the family of Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who died tonight at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

In a Facebook post, Fahmi said the late Tun Abdullah had steered the country through a period of change following a major transition in national leadership.

He noted that Abdullah’s administration introduced several key initiatives, including the concept of Islam Hadhari and the establishment of the Judicial Appointments Commission.

“The late Tun’s contributions and service will always be remembered by all Malaysians, regardless of background or political belief.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Communications and myself, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Tun’s family. May Allah forgive his sins and place his soul among the righteous,” he said.

Fahmi also prayed for the late Tun Abdullah’s family to be granted strength and patience in facing this profound loss.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek also extended her condolences, expressing hope that the family would remain strong during this difficult time.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Tun Abdullah Badawi. May you be granted the strength and resilience to endure this moment of sorrow. Al-Fatihah for the late Tun Abdullah Badawi,” she said in a Facebook post.

Abdullah, 85, passed away at IJN at 7.10pm. The news was confirmed by his son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin, in an Instagram post.

Born on November 26, 1939, in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Abdullah served as Malaysia’s Prime Minister from October e 31, 2003 to April 3, 2009, following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Among those who also expressed their condolences were Cabinet ministers, including Foreign Minister and Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook also offered their condolences.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the former Prime Minister had rendered invaluable service to the nation, leading with wisdom, moderation, and integrity.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa described Abdullah as a statesman who governed with compassion, dignity and humanity.

“At a time when the political landscape was turbulent, he emerged as a calming and unifying voice, respected by all regardless of differences.

“His Islam Hadhari approach bridged the gap between progress and values. He was always gentle in character, never responding with insults, never raising his voice, always choosing to ease tensions,” she said. — Bernama