KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz today gave assurance that the Malaysian economy is still “under control”, as the world continues to reel from the chaos wrought by US President Donald Trump’s about face on tariffs.

The senator told reporters after the National Geoeconomic Commend Centre held a briefing with the prime minister here, that his ministry is working around the clock to monitor the “fluid” situation, and are taking proactive measures to mitigate any potential fallout including speeding efforts to diversify trade with other economic blocs.

“As you know the situation is fluid but Miti and other agencies are taking proactive measures to make sure Malaysia’s strategic interests are protected,” he said.

“But we must acknowledge that global supply chains are intertwined so if something happens to a particular market there will be domino effects on Malaysia and other related countries...I’d like to stress, however, that our economy remains under control and our fundamentals are still solid,” the minister added.

“Still, we must always act fast.”

