KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Haj season will begin at the end of this month, with the first flight from Malaysia scheduled for April 29.

As preparations continue, the New Straits Times reported a spike in social media advertisements promoting unlicensed Haj packages using the Mujamalah visa.

“This not only poses significant risks to the public, but could also result in millions of ringgit in losses among victims,” said Malaysian Bumiputera Tour Operators Association (Bumitra) president Wan Muhammad Adam Wan Norudin.

“Only seek Haj services from PJH licence holders approved by Tabung Haji,” he added.

The Mujamalah visa is issued by the Saudi Arabian government and allows individuals, often linked to Saudi institutions or prominent figures, to perform the Haj outside their country’s official quota.

Checks revealed that individuals claiming to be travel agents were offering Mujamalah visa packages priced between RM50,000 and RM100,000 per person.

These packages were advertised as including accommodation in Mecca for 30 to 50 days, with an optional extension at an added cost of about RM10,000.

Several agents reportedly offered early bird discounts of up to RM7,000 and required only a deposit ranging from RM10,000 to RM13,000, with a “money-back guarantee” if the visa is not approved.

Others promoted “register first, pay later” deals to attract more customers.

Some claimed to have a limited quota of two or three Mujamalah visas and set end-April deadlines on a first-come, first-served basis.

The packages were said to cover all travel arrangements, including visa processing, tents in Arafah and Mina, hotel stays in Mecca and Madinah, daily meals, return flights, and the services of a mutawif or religious guide.

Agents also claimed that the visas have been issued in stages since Ramadan and warned that prices may rise soon.

Under Section 27 of the Tabung Haji Act 1995, it is an offence to offer Haj services without a Haj pilgrimage operator (PJH) licence.

Wan Muhammad Adam reminded the public not to make any payments before verifying operators’ licences with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry or Tabung Haji through official channels.

He also cautioned Muslims to be wary of ‘all-inclusive’ Mujamalah or Furada visa packages priced as low as RM50,000, saying this does not reflect actual costs.