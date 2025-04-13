MIRI, April 13 — After over half a century of living in limbo, former Border Scouts Basar Arun and Joseph Pengiran have finally been granted Malaysian citizenship.

This long-awaited moment of justice and recognition arrived in the twilight of their lives, with Joseph receiving his long overdue identity card on April 7 at the Lawas National Registration Department (JPN Lawas) and Basar collecting his on March 14 this year.

Joseph’s son, Daud, said his father was in disbelief when he finally held his IC for the first time after decades of waiting.

“I accompanied him to JPN Lawas on April 7. He was indeed in disbelief but was also excited at the same time, because he never imagined this day would come, especially now that he is 79 years old,” he said.

Daud added his siblings, who reside in Brunei, would be travelling to Lawas next week as the family plans to hold a thanksgiving celebration for their father.

Meanwhile, 85-year-old Basar when contacted said he was overjoyed to finally be able to call himself a Malaysian citizen.

“I have waited more than six decades for this day and never gave up. Finally, it has come. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” he said.

He now plans to apply for citizenship for his children, who are currently holding temporary resident status.

“While my wait is finally over, it is now a race against time for my children so they too can be recognised as Malaysians,” he said.

Both Basar and Joseph expressed their gratitude to the federal government for approving their long overdue applications.

Local activist Agnes Padan, who has been assisting Basar with his application, also extended her thanks to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution for listening to the people’s grievances and approving Basar’s citizenship.

Basar Arun and Joseph Pengiran are the last two among seven former border scouts from Lawas to be granted Malaysian citizenship.

Three others, namely Baranabas @ Branabas Palong, Sia Lupang @ Sia Lopong, and Tabed Raru, received their citizenship between 2021 and 2023.

File photo of Basar Paru (left) and Kedimus Liling in an interview with The Borneo Post in 2020. — The Borneo Post pic

Sadly, two others, Basar Paru and Kademus Liling, passed away before their applications were approved, carrying their final wish of becoming Malaysian citizens to the grave.

Basar Paru died on August 25, 2022 at the age of 92, while Kademus, aged 79, succumbed to cancer in June last year.

All seven former border scouts served bravely during the Indonesian Confrontation between 1963 and 1966.

For those who remain, it is a bittersweet end to a long struggle, finally receiving recognition for their service, though two of their comrades did not live to see the day.

Over the years, The Borneo Post has highlighted the plight of these forgotten heroes in a series of articles, hoping that their stories would capture the attention of the federal government.

Their recent citizenship approval marks a long-fought victory for justice, made possible by persistent advocacy and the power of storytelling. — The Borneo Post