PUTRAJAYA, April 13 — A total of 37 students from institutions of higher learning, who lost their belongings in the recent devastating fire in Putra Heights, have received laptops from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), to support their learning and communication needs.

MCMC, in a statement, said that the laptops were presented by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari during a brief ceremony held in conjunction with his visit to the temporary relief centre, at the Putra Heights Mosque.

Also present at the event was the deputy secretary-general of the Ministry of Communications (Telecommunication Infrastructure), Mano Verabathran.

MCMC added that mobile phones will be provided to affected heads of households, and additional laptops will be distributed to schools impacted by the fire in the Putra Heights area. These devices will be delivered in the near future.

In total, MCMC will distribute 302 laptops — including 37 units to affected students and 265 units to schools in the area — as well as 620 mobile phones to heads of affected households.

MCMC expressed hope that the initiative will help ease the burden on victims, particularly in continuing their studies, accessing online services, and maintaining communication — needs that are especially critical during this challenging time.

The devastating Petronas gas pipeline fire, which erupted at approximately 8.10 am on April 1, sent flames soaring over 30 metres into the sky, with temperatures reportedly reaching up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

The incident left a trail of destruction: 81 homes were severely damaged with structural losses exceeding 40 per cent, another 81 homes were partially destroyed, 57 were affected by the incident and 218 homes were unaffected. — Bernama