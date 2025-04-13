KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — A man who stopped to help a motorcyclist involved in an accident died after a car driven by a drunk driver crashed into him in Johor early this morning.

According to The Star, the incident occurred at about 2.10am at KM16 of Jalan Johor Baru-Kota Tinggi.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol is not only a serious offence but poses a significant danger to oneself and others,” said Seri Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sohaimi Ishak in a statement.

He said the incident began when a man, believed to be a Myanmar national in his 30s, lost control of his motorcycle while riding in the right lane from Johor Baru towards Taman Setia Tropika.

“He suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Mohd Sohaimi.

A 37-year-old local man who witnessed the crash stopped to help, directing traffic away from the injured rider while waiting for emergency services.

“While he was assisting at the scene, a car driven by a 25-year-old local man crashed into him. The impact caused fatal internal injuries, and he too died at the scene,” he added.

The driver of the car sustained minor facial injuries and tested positive for alcohol.

Police arrested the driver and have obtained a four-day remand order for further investigation.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) and Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving and driving under the influence, respectively.

ACP Mohd Sohaimi urged road users to obey traffic laws and drive responsibly.

He added that witnesses or those with relevant information can contact the police at 07-386 4222 to assist in the investigation.