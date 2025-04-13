KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Clean-up efforts under the ‘Ops Mega’ post-fire operation at the gas pipeline sites in Putra Heights and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru in Subang Jaya continued today across three key sectors — A, B and C.

Checks by Bernama at the scene found that clean-up vehicles began entering the affected areas as early as 9 am, focusing on 12 designated zones with the involvement of various local authorities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Sectors A and B cover Taman Putra Harmoni while Sector C includes Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru. Each zone is handled by a different local authority or municipal council, with support from federal agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

They include the the Sabak Bernam District Council, Kuala Selangor Municipal Council, Petaling Jaya City Council, Klang City Council, Shah Alam City Council, Hulu Selangor Municipal Council, Sepang Municipal Council, Kajang Municipal Council, Selayang Municipal Council and Kuala Langat Municipal Council, supported by the National Solid Waste Management Department (JPSPN) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

The clean-up scope includes clearing drains, road shoulders, back alleys and residential car porches. Teams are also helping residents remove damaged belongings, cut down burnt or dead trees and wash walls stained by debris from the fire.

The two-day Ops Mega, which began yesterday, involves over 4,000 volunteers from more than 20 government agencies, private sector organisations and NGOs.

A total of 264 vehicles and machines have been mobilised, including water jetter trucks, water tankers, backhoes, street sweepers, wood chippers and lifting cranes.

So far, 307 homes have been cleared for reoccupation, with more expected to follow as the clean-up progresses.

The fire, which broke out on April 1 at about 8.10 am, saw flames soaring over 30 metres high, with temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius.

It took nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze. — Bernama