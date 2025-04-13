KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Six family members narrowly escaped death when their house suddenly collapsed while they were asleep in Kampung Banting, Lawas, early this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), in a statement reported by Berita Harian, said it received an emergency call regarding the incident at 3.10am.

“A man, two women and two boys managed to escape with only minor injuries,” said the spokesperson.

“However, an elderly woman was trapped after her leg was pinned by a fallen cabinet in the incident,” the spokesperson added.

Firefighters from the Lawas Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene and found the wooden house had completely collapsed.

The rescue team used special equipment to free the trapped woman’s leg and gave her initial treatment before sending her to Lawas Hospital for further care.

The team ended the operation at 3.59am.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

All six victims are currently staying with nearby relatives.