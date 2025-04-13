KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — PKR information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has confirmed that he will contest a post in the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP) in the party elections this May.

“I have visited several states, held discussions with many leaders and assessed the need to contest. After giving it serious thought, I’ve made my decision and would like to officially announce today (last night) that I will be contesting a position in the MPP to strengthen the party and inject fresh energy into the council.

“Insya Allah, I will healthily campaign alongside my colleagues and present a new leadership dynamic, as this is the team that will steer the party, together with our unity government partners, into the 16th General Election,” he said.

The Communications Minister was speaking to reporters at the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency Hari Raya open house here last night.

The PKR divisional elections will run from April 11 to 20, while the central leadership polls, including for the Youth and Wanita wings, will be held on May 24. — Bernama