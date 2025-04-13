KOTA BARU, April 13 — A subsidiary of a Chinese construction conglomerate was fined RM50,000 by the Sessions Court here today for illegally using treated water belonging to Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) at a luxury condominium project site.

Judge Zulkifli Abdullah imposed the fine after the company, represented by its project manager, Yang Chuangang, 51, pleaded guilty and paid RM42,690 in compensation to AKSB before the proceedings began.

The offence was committed on Sept 11, 2019, when the company made an illegal connection to a public water main at Section 12, Bandar Kota Baru, without AKSB’s approval.

The illegal use of treated water was discovered during a raid by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and AKSB, following a complaint.

The water was used for large-scale construction works, which the company had undertaken as the main contractor since March 2017.

The charge framed under Section 123(1) of the Water Services Industry Act 2006, carries a maximum fine of RM100,000, one year’s jail, or both.

SPAN deputy public prosecutor Mohd Suhairy Zakaria and prosecuting officer Thilaga Shanmugam conducted the prosecution, while the company had no legal representation.

Earlier, Thilaga told the court the company acted for commercial gain to complete an RM89 million project, not due to urgent need.

She said the illegal use of water caused significant losses to AKSB and increased its operational costs.

Yang, through a court interpreter, apologised to AKSB and said the company would not repeat the offence. — Bernama