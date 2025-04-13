KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — A total of 39,508 PKR members in Perak and Negeri Sembilan are casting their votes today in the party’s elections for the division-level positions, including the Women’s and Youth wings.

Prominent figures in the spotlight in both states include Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

In PERAK, state chairman Mohamad Hairul Amir Sabri said Chang won unopposed the post of Tanjung Malim Division chief.

Others are Tan Kar Hing (Gopeng), A. Alphonse (Bagan Serai), S. Tamilselvan (Batu Gajah), Baldip Singh (Kampar) and he himself in Kuala Kangsar.

“However, voting is still ongoing in all six divisions for posts other than the division chief,” he said when contacted.

Mohamad Hairul Amir said a total of 25,466 PKR members in Perak are eligible to vote in this round of elections, with 25,002 voting online and 464 voting in person at 24 divisions throughout the state.

“Over 98 per cent of members are casting their votes online, while the remaining members are voting at their respective divisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, in NEGERI SEMBILAN, state Leadership Council Information chief Nor Azman Mohamad said a total of 14,042 voters are casting their votes across eight party divisions, namely Seremban, Jelebu, Port Dickson, Rasah, Rembau, Jempol, Tampin and Kuala Pilah.

He said out of that total, 500 are voting at three polling centres in Seremban, Kuala Pilah and Bahau in Jempol, while 13,542 members are voting online.

This round of voting in Negeri Sembilan sees Aminuddin, who is also PKR vice-president, defending his position as Port Dickson Division chief against challenger Datuk M. Ravi.

Online and physical voting for the PKR elections is being held concurrently from April 11 to 20 in Kedah, Selangor, Melaka, Perlis, Sarawak, Perak and Negeri Sembilan, with elections in Selangor, Melaka and Perlis having taken place yesterday. — Bernama