KUCHING, April 13 — The body of a man who fell from Tun Salahuddin Bridge on Friday was found this afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the body was discovered at the riverbank, about one kilometre from the believed point of fall.

“The body was discovered at around 12.38pm at the river bank, bases on information received by the public, not far from the Persatuan Nelayan Bintawa Kotak,” it added.

