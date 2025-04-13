KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The temporary relief centre (PPS) at the Putra Heights Mosque Multipurpose Hall, which was set up to shelter victims of the recent gas pipeline fire, was officially closed at 2.30pm today.

Petaling district officer Huzunul Khaidil Mohammed, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD), said a total of 210 victims, from 60 families, began vacating the PPS earlier this morning, with the final evacuees leaving by 2pm.

“Alhamdulillah, as of today, all 613 affected families have returned to their homes,” he told Bernama when met at the PPS at Putra Heights Mosque, earlier today.

He added that victims whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed have been relocated to rental units and Airbnb accommodation, sponsored by the Selangor government. In addition, they have received essential supplies, including a month’s worth of rice and other basic necessities.

Huzunul Khaidil also extended his gratitude to all agencies and volunteers involved in the smooth coordination of the relocation process, at the Putra Heights Mosque Multipurpose Hall and the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) Camelia Hall.

The Camelia Hall, which housed 60 victims, from 16 families, was officially closed on April 9, following the disbursement of state government aid and the return of several families to their homes. — Bernama