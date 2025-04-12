KOTA KINABALU, April 12 — A High Court here fixed April 30 to deliver its decision on a contractor and an engineer, who were charged with killing their maid four years ago.

Justice Datuk Dr Lim Hock Leng set the date for Mohammad Ambree Yunos @ Unos and his ex-wife Etiqah Siti Noorashikeen Mohd Sulong, who were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Muhammad Ambree and Etiqah were accused of murdering Siti Afiah Daeng Damin, a 28-year-old Malaysian, at the third floor of a condominium in Penampang between December 8-11, 2021.

Mohammad Ambree, 40, and Etiqah, 33, are liable to the death sentence or a jail term of up to 40 years and whipping of not less than 12 times, if found guilty of the charge.

This case was first brought to court on December 29, 2021.

The prosecution had called 15 witnesses to testify against Mohammad Ambree and Etiqah.

For their defence, Ambree and Etiqah were the only witnesses.

On April 26, 2022 Etiqah, who was represented by counsel Dato’ Seri Rakhbir Singh, had succeeded in her appeal at the Court of Appeal here against a High Court’s verdict which disallowed her be released on bail.

The Court of Appeal granted her RM30,000 bail with one local surety.

Then on October 20, 2022 Mohammad Ambree, who was represented by counsel Datuk Ram Singh, was granted bail of RM30,000 with RM10,000 deposit and two local sureties by a High Court here. — The Borneo Post