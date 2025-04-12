KOTA KINABALU, April 12 — A total of 263 people from 63 families were evacuated in the Nabawan district due to flooding at 8pm last night.

The Sabah state disaster management secretariat said they were evacuated to a temporary evacuation centre (PPS), namely the Nabawan district council multipurpose hall, to accommodate 142 people from 29 families.

Other PPS are the Kampung Bahagia hall (63 people from 16 families) and the Kampung Sarikan Cultural Centre (58 people from 18 families), while the evacuation data at the Kabangawong cultural centre is being updated.

“Fourteen villages were affected with four PPS having been opened. The erratic rainy weather that began since 9pm yesterday (April 10) caused the river water to overflow,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the secretariat also said Sook district was also hit by floods affecting Kampung Rancangan Belia Tulon and Jalan Sook-Keningau.

“There is still no PPS opened so far in Sook and monitoring is ongoing,” he said.

Nabawan and Sook are districts located in the interior of Sabah, about 174 kilometres (km) and 147km south of Kota Kinabalu respectively. — Bernama