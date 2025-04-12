KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Selangor and Sabah recorded a slight increase this morning, while the situation in Johor is improving.

In SELANGOR, the number increased to 1,191 people, involving 322 families, as of 8am today, from 873 people (262 families) yesterday.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana, the victims are at six PPS, comprising three in Shah Alam, Klang (two) and Subang Jaya (one) which opened yesterday.

In SABAH, the number of flood victims in Nabawan increased to 383 people (94 families) from 263 people (63 people).

According to the State Disaster Management Secretariat, the flood affected 28 villages, forcing the evacuation of the victims to five PPS in Nabawan.

The Sook district is also affected by the floods and a PPS was opened at Dewan Kampung Membulu at 4.45 am today, but the number of evacuees has yet to be ascertained.

Nabawan and Sook are districts in the Sabah interiors, located about 174 kilometres and 147 kilometres, respectively, south of Kota Kinabalu.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Gading dropped slightly this morning to 203 people, from 210 people yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said all the victims are residents of Batu Pahat.

Sungai Senggarang in the Batu Pahat district is at the warning level with a reading of 3.16 metres, while Sungai Batu Pahat is at an alert level (2.30 m).

The weather in all districts in Johor was reported fine this morning. — Bernama