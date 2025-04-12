JASIN, April 12 — A woman and her six-year-old son endured a painful ordeal when their fingers got trapped in a bicycle chain in Taman Merlimau Permai here today.

Merlimau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Sufian Abu Bakar, said a team of five firefighters was immediately dispatched to the scene following a distress call at 9.39 am.

“Upon arriving at the location, the team found a 32-year-old woman and her six-year-old son had their index fingers caught in a bicycle chain. Our team managed to free the fingers of both victims in about five minutes,” he said in a statement.

The victims were then taken to a nearby clinic for medical treatment.

Mohd Sufian said the incident happened when the boy, excited to see the new bicycle his father had just bought him, attempted to touch it.

The mother tried to assist her son after his finger got stuck but ended up getting her own finger trapped as well, he added. — Bernama