KUANTAN, April 12 — Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has been appointed the Special Advisor to the National Entrepreneur and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Council.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who announced the appointment, said Wan Rosdy has demonstrated commendable performance and has served the people well as Menteri Besar.

“He will assist me and (Deputy Prime Minister) Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in travelling across Malaysia to engage with entrepreneurs and explore ways to elevate the standing of Bumiputera businesses and entrepreneurs.

“He (Wan Rosdy) has never asked for projects for himself; what he brought up in the meeting earlier was all related to the people,” he said during his speech at the Madani Aidilfitri 2025 celebration at Pantai Batu Hitam in Beserah here last night.

Also present were Ahmad Zahid, Wan Rosdy, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Regarding the tariffs recently announced by US President Donald Trump, Anwar said Malaysia cannot rely on foreign powers.

“There are countries where tariffs have been raised by up to 50 per cent... Fortunately, he (Trump) has postponed the implementation.

“We must ensure that our national unity remains strong, our work efficient, our programmes effective and that investments continue while securing jobs for our children,” he added.

Anwar also said that the people should feel grateful and proud when the world recognises Malaysia as a peaceful and orderly nation.

“We aspire to be a model Muslim country and support causes like aid for Gaza. But how can we extend help if we are impoverished? Our ability to assist others relies on our capacity,” he said.

“I have full confidence in Malaysia’s unity and economic resilience. If our country were on the brink of collapse, I wouldn’t be speaking so optimistically.

“That is why I plan to use the opportunities in Kelantan tomorrow morning and in Penang in the afternoon to provide a clear explanation of our progress,” he said.

Anwar also dismissed claims that Terengganu is being sidelined, clarifying that the state now receives considerably more funding compared to the period under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

“While the opposition may hurl insults, we are allocating (the state) funds that are many times greater than the compassionate aid given,” he said.

He called on the people not to be swayed by empty promises from the opposition.

“Consider carefully... what we are doing is about safeguarding and securing a prosperous future for Malaysia and Pahang,” he said. — Bernama