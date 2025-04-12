KUCHING, April 12 — A two-kilometre embankment will be constructed in Simanggang town, set to become the longest waterfront in Sarawak, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

According to a report by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), the waterfront will stretch from Simanggang town to the upcoming Batang Lupar 2 Bridge — poised to be Malaysia’s tallest cable-stayed bridge.

“We will build a two-kilometre embankment, making it the longest waterfront in Sarawak.

“It will take three years to complete, and we will develop a new economic area there,” he said during the Anak Perantau Simanggang Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri and the Sri Aman Mosque Trust Board event today.

He expressed confidence that this new landmark will boost local economic growth and tourism, especially with Simanggang already renowned for its annual Benak (Tidal Bore) Festival.

Abang Johari also underscored the need to modernise agriculture using advanced technology to strengthen the rural economy.

He urged optimal land use in areas such as Tanjung Bijat, Banting, and Lingga for high-tech rice cultivation and other modern farming projects.

Further infrastructure developments — including coastal roads, bridges, and water and electricity supply — are also in the pipeline for coastal regions such as Sri Aman, in alignment with Sarawak’s development blueprint leading up to 2030.

To chart a strategic path forward, Abang Johari proposed the establishment of a Special Economic Forum specifically for the Sri Aman Division.

The forum aims to gather intellectuals, successful figures, and experts from the area to explore opportunities arising from the state’s major investments in infrastructure.

“We must not just be observers. We must think ahead and take advantage of the development that is being implemented,” he said.

Also present were Sarawak Deputy Secretary (Economic Planning and Development), Datuk Seri Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel; Sarawak Financial Secretary Datuk Seri Wan Lizozman Wan Omar; Batang Lupar MP Mohamad Shafizan Kepli; Lingga assemblyman Dayang Norazah Awang Sohor; and Anak Perantau Simanggang chairman Datu Kameri Affandi. — The Borneo Post