JOHOR BARU, April 11 — Two people were killed while three others were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash at the Jalan Bestar junction here yesterday.

Seri Alam police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the accident, which occurred at about 3pm, involved a Perodua Myvi car and two Toyota Hilux four-wheel drives.

He said the two who died were the Perodua Myvi driver, a 58-year-old woman and a one-year-old child.

“Preliminary investigations found that the Myvi car, which was heading from Jalan Bestari towards Pekan Tiram, is believed to have turned right, causing the Toyota Hilux, coming from the opposite direction, to crash into the right side of the car.

“That sent the Myvi spinning, resulting in another four-wheel drive vehicle crashing into the back of the car,” he said in a statement.

He said the woman driver was confirmed to have died at the scene after being pinned to her seat, suffering serious internal injuries.

“The toddler, meanwhile, died while receiving treatment at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) due to serious injuries to the head,” he said.

He added that three other passengers in the Myvi car, two women aged 83 and 62 and a three-year-old child who suffered serious injuries were sent to the HSI.

Mohd Sohaimi said that only one of the Toyota Hilux drivers sustained minor injuries and that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama