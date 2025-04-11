KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz received a courtesy visit from Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arif Havas Oegroseno, to discuss recent developments in bilateral relations, including issues related to United States (US) tariffs.

In a post on X today, he said that through dialogue and continued cooperation, countries can address trade challenges and seize opportunities together.

Tengku Zafrul noted that both countries can now breathe a sigh of relief following the reduction of reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump — with tariffs on Malaysia decreasing from 24 per cent to 10 per cent, while Indonesia’s tariffs decreased from 32 per cent to 10 per cent.

“Although the US tariff suspension is only for 90 days, it gives all countries the opportunity to strategise, particularly in negotiations with the US,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul also emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening relations with Indonesia, especially as the chair of Asean 2025, to foster a more prosperous and inclusive regional community. — Bernama