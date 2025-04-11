SHAH ALAM, April 11 — A Sri Lankan man and a dog were found dead, believed to have been electrocuted, during a flood at a construction material storage facility in Taman Alam Indah, Section 25, here today.

According to Astro Awani, Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said authorities received a report about the 27-year-old victim at 10.51am.

“Initial investigations revealed the premises also served as the victim’s residence. A dog, believed to have also been electrocuted, was found dead next to the victim,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohd Iqbal said police had to wait for Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) personnel to disconnect the power supply in the area before they could approach the body and conduct an inspection.

“No signs of a struggle or other injuries were found on the victim’s body. The remains have been sent to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang for a post-mortem,” he reportedly said.

The case has been classified as a sudden death.

Mohd Iqbal also urged anyone with further information to contact Investigating Officer Insp Mohd Fildza Che Ibrahim at 016-9537372.