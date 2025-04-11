KOTA KINABALU, April 11 — The Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry is offering a RM10,000 reward to any individual who provides information leading to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of those responsible for the senseless killing of the Borneo pygmy elephants in the state.

Its minister, Datuk Christina Liew appealed to witnesses or informants to come forward and assist in the investigation.

“We decided to offer a reward of RM10,000 at a ministerial meeting on Wednesday following the discovery of another decapitated elephant recently.

“This is another shocking case since January. We want solid evidence of these brutal acts,” she said in a statement today.

As such, she urged those with information to lodge a report with the Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) and the police “so that we can bring the perpetrator(s) to book”.

The SWD confirmed that another Borneo pygmy elephant was found brutally killed in the Tawau region — its decapitated carcass left to rot in Tibow. — Bernama