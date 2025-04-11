GEORGE TOWN, April 11 — Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) will deploy 80 tankers and 182 water tanks under its water relief plan (WRP) during the scheduled water supply interruption (SWSI) on April 25.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said the SWSI will affect 341,708 water consumers, primarily in Central Seberang Perai (SPT), South Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) and both districts on the island.

Of the 80 water tankers, 39 will be deployed to Seberang Perai while 41 on the Penang island.

As for the water tanks, 95 will be placed in Seberang Perai and 87 on Penang island.

The tankers and are thanks will be deployed in the first 24 hours of Phase One of the SWSI from 10pm on April 24 to 10pm on April 26.

He said Phase Two, from 10pm on April 26 to 10pm on April 27, the 80 tankers and 125 water tanks will be deployed to SPS and south-west district on the island after 40 per cent water supply recovery.

“After 24 hours, when water supply is restored in SPU, SPT and north-east district on the island, 57 water tanks will be decommissioned,” he said.

A total 80 tankers and 120 water tanks will be deployed to the end-of-line (EoL) and higher ground neighbourhoods after 88 per cent water supply recovery under Phase Three between 10pm on April 27 to 10am on April 28.

“After 48 hours, when water supply is restored for the majority of consumers in SPS and south-west district on the island, five water tanks will be decommissioned,” he said.

He said the WRP will be terminated in stages after 95 per cent water supply recovery is achieved.

The locations of the water tanks will be made available on PBAPP’s Facebook page or its website www.pba.com.my.

Pathmanathan said water supply should be recovered for the affected water consumers in SPU, SPT and north-east district on the island in 24 hours.

“Water supply should be recovered for the majority of affected water consumers in SPS and south-west district on the island in 48 hours,” he said.

He said water supply should be recovered for all affected consumers, including consumers in the EoL and higher ground neighbourhoods in 60 hours.

He reminded consumers to store sufficient water for use during the SWSI.

The SWSI is to facilitate 23 water works projects throughout the state.