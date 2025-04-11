MELAKA, April 10 — Op Naga, a joint maritime enforcement operation involving multiple agencies that is now in its sixth year, has recorded 619 arrests, apart from forfeitures, fines, and auction proceeds amounting to RM141,789,783.36.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) acting deputy director-general (Operations) Maritime Rear Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah said that these figures reflect the operation’s progress from its inception in April 2019 until December last year.

“It is hoped that the overall value of these arrests will deliver a return on investment (RoI) to the government throughout the implementation of Op Naga,” he said in a statement issued after chairing the first Op Naga meeting for 2025, here yesterday.

Present at the meeting were Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) assistant chief of staff for operations and training, Rear Admiral Datuk Mohd Fadzli Kamal Mohd Mohaldin; Pahang MMEA director First Admiral Mazlan Mat Rejab; Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) deputy director Mohd Nasir Mustapha, and Bukit Aman Marine Police Force deputy commander ACP Noor Azman Jamal.

In the same statement, Mohd Zawawi announced that Op Naga had entered a new phase, focusing on more aggressive and coordinated tactical efforts to combat the encroachment of foreign fishing vessels (FFVs) into Malaysia’s maritime zone.

He said Op Naga is not a routine operation, but a comprehensive enforcement initiative involving multiple security forces and enforcement agencies to counter maritime intrusions, particularly in the South China Sea by FFVs, as well as illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities.

“Cooperation from all parties; security forces and supporting agencies alike, is crucial in strengthening surveillance and proactive enforcement to combat maritime crimes. We want to send a clear message that Malaysia’s waters are not to be trespassed at will,” he added.

Op Naga involves the large-scale collaboration of 14 operational teams and supporting agencies, including the MMEA; Royal Malaysia Police’s Marine and Air Operations Forces; the Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF); Customs Department, and RMN.

Also involved are the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), Marine Department of Malaysia (JLM), Immigration Department; Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM), Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM), Sabah Ports and Harbour Department (JPDS), Sabah Parks, and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Today’s meeting also discussed strategic asset enhancement, more efficient joint operations, strengthening intelligence, and a long-term approach that can boost the effectiveness of the country’s maritime enforcement efforts. — Bernama