KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The government is considering reviewing the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan rates and repayment terms to better assist borrowers while addressing the issue of high outstanding debts.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the finance minister, said the move comes as PTPTN’s outstanding debt has nearly reached RM40 billion, to date.

“And if we increase (the loan rate), (perhaps) it (the amount of loan) is going to be RM50 billion. For now, I see we just have to hold on. We will help students in terms of their needs, but I think we have to have the courage to revise.

“I reiterate my earlier point that we can resolve this if we do, for example, tax the very rich. Those parents who are very rich should pay, then at least we can transfer that to the poorer students,” he said.

The prime minister said this during the “Meet Anwar@IIUM: A Special Homecoming” programme held at the Cultural Activities Centre, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Gombak Campus, here.

The programme, an open dialogue session between the Prime Minister and the campus community, particularly university students, was attended by nearly 3,000 staff and students.

Also present were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari and IIUM Rector Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Osman Bakar.

In another development, the prime minister said he is also an individual under the Travel Control Office (TCO).

“I am included as well, all VIPs are (flagged under the TCO),” Anwar said briefly to reporters after the programme.

The prime minister was commenting on the allegation by Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar that he had been flagged under the TCO since last year, resulting in his movement being under surveillance by certain authorities.

Yesterday, Ahmad Samsuri was quoted as saying that the situation resulted in him having to go through strict controls every time he was at the border, including when going to Sabah and Sarawak, and even requiring special approval before being allowed to continue his journey. — Bernama