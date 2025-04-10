BAGAN SERAI, April 10 — The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry has advised the public to remain vigilant due to unpredictable weather conditions.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the country is expected to experience hot and dry weather as the Northeast Monsoon approaches its final phase, which is projected to end by mid-May.

He said that changes in the weather could affect body temperature regulation and lead to common illnesses such as fever, flu, cough and even hypothermia, especially among children.

“According to records, in 2023 and the previous year, the country recorded numerous cases of heat-related illnesses, with several fatalities due to heatstroke.

“In fact, we are still witnessing flood incidents caused by the unpredictable weather. While the current hot weather has not yet reached a critical level, we must always remain cautious,” he told a press conference after opening Agrobank’s first green branch in Bagan Serai here today.

Agrobank president and chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin was also present.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said the ministry encouraged more financial institutions to adopt green technology to enhance development while minimising environmental degradation and benefiting society.

“The ministry supports green initiatives by Agrobank, such as installing roof structures and using solar energy at its Bagan Serai branch, which help reduce environmental impact and curb pollution.

“We hope that more parties — not just financial institutions — will participate in advancing more sustainable green initiatives, in line with the Malaysia Madani aspiration,” he added. — Bernama