SIBU, April 10 — The Sibu Marine Police team found the body of a man floating in the Batang Rajang River yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili confirmed the discovery, saying that no identification documents were found on the deceased when his body was located around 1.30 pm.

“Initial investigations indicate the deceased was a man approximately 5 feet (1.52 metres) tall with a bald head. There were no other visible injuries or signs of foul play. A red thread necklace was found around his neck,” he said in a statement.

ACP Zulkipli added that an examination of the body showed no signs of a struggle or injuries that could suggest violence, leading authorities to classify the death as a sudden death.

The body has been sent to the Forensic Unit at Sibu Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police are urging anyone with information or who may have lost a family member to contact the nearest police station or reach the investigating officer, Sub Insp Donny Lai, at 084-211221. — Bernama